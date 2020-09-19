Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria & more stars pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87.

The court said that Ginsburg, a lifelong champion of women’s rights and gender equality, died “surrounded by her family at home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”

Beloved by millions as a feminist icon, the woman lovingly known as RBG broke down countless barriers throughout her career as she dedicated her life to challenging laws and regulations that discriminated on the basis of sex.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justin John Roberts. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Those in the Supreme Court and throughout the scope of politics aren’t the only ones who payed tribute to RBG following her death. An outpouring of love and grief from celebrities began pouring in the second the devastating news broke, with big names expressing just how huge of a loss this really is.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” wrote Jennifer Lopez. “She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.”

“I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her,” she continued, “’Be the best you.’ It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all.”

“May her memory be a revolution!!” said Eva Longoria. “We MUST VOTE!!”