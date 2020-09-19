Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria & more stars pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87.
The court said that Ginsburg, a lifelong champion of women’s rights and gender equality, died “surrounded by her family at home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”
Beloved by millions as a feminist icon, the woman lovingly known as RBG broke down countless barriers throughout her career as she dedicated her life to challenging laws and regulations that discriminated on the basis of sex.
“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justin John Roberts. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Those in the Supreme Court and throughout the scope of politics aren’t the only ones who payed tribute to RBG following her death. An outpouring of love and grief from celebrities began pouring in the second the devastating news broke, with big names expressing just how huge of a loss this really is.
“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” wrote Jennifer Lopez. “She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.”
“I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her,” she continued, “’Be the best you.’ It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all.”
View this post on Instagram
I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word… I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. 💔 #RIPRBG ✨❤️✨ 📷: Fred Schilling
“May her memory be a revolution!!” said Eva Longoria. “We MUST VOTE!!”
Gloria Estefan also honored the late icon, writing, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, was a shining light on the Supreme Court and throughout her life...May she Rest In Peace in the knowledge that she made a huge & positive difference in our world and is leaving as one of the most beloved and respected women on the planet. My deepest condolences to her loved ones.”
View this post on Instagram
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, was a shining light on the Supreme Court and throughout her life. She was instrumental in landmark decisions that defended and supported gender equality, the rights of workers and the separation of church and state. May she Rest In Peace in the knowledge that she made a huge & positive difference in our world and is leaving as one of the most beloved and respected women on the planet. My deepest condolences to her loved ones. 💔✌️☀️🌺👏🙏🏻
“Thank you for a lifetime of service,” wrote Mariah Carey. “Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”
Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020
“No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!!” Viola Davis wrote in disbelief. “Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace.”
Lizzo kept her post simple, writing, “Thank you” under a photo of RBG.
“Rest in eternal peace. Notorious RBG,” Gabrielle Union wrote. “May her fight carry on in all of us. Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Zoe Saldana reposted an article about RBG’s legacy writing, “Rest In Peace And Power.”
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace And Power Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural, and feminist icon has died from complications from cancer. Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Architect of the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign. Visit NPR.org for more coverage. 📷: Shuran Huang/NPR