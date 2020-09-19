JLo reveals ‘profound’ advice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave her in moving tribute

Jennifer Lopez joined the world in mourning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away at 87 on Friday, September 19. The Supreme Court announced her death, citing complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. Almost immediately after the news broke, dignitaries and celebrities penned tributes to the icon. JLo was among them, sharing photos from her and Alex Rodriguez ’s meeting with Ruth along with a heartfelt note. The 51-year-old superstar wrote that she is “heartbroken” by the loss and even shared the “profound” life advice she received from Ruth.

©GettyImages Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, September 18

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Jennifer wrote. “She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.”

“Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people,” she continued, “but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did.” She added: “When I met her I was hanging on to her every word…”

“I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her,” she wrote, then revealing the advice Ruth bestowed: “Be the best you.” The Hustlers star said that “It was simple yet profound.” She wrapped things up by sharing her gratitude for the unforgettable feminist. “Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. 💔 #RIPRBG.”