Anitta’s new song and video ‘Me Gusta’ features Cardi B and Myke Towers

Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian singer Anitta dropped the music video for her new song “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers on Friday. The colorful video pays homage to their Brazilian, Latin, and African roots. The fun video has one of a kind outfits, a catwalk, and a catchy beat.

Both artists are also part of this year’s Latina Powerhouse Top 100 by HOLA! USA. Annita told NBC the song ”has two very big rhythms from ghetto parts of Brazil. “Funk, which is a rhythm that was born in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, I was born in a place like that.” The other one is pagode, a sub-genre of samba. The catchy song goes flipping effortlessly between English and Spanish and is a taste of her forthcoming album, which is executive produced by the award-winning Ryan Tedder.



The video was shot pre-pandemic in Bahia‘s capital city, Salvador. She told the NBC she brought in an expert on Afro-Brazilian history to work with her and help her best showcase those roots while highlighting the beauty of Afro-Latinas, women, and the LGTBQ community that lives in the area. Annita has been using her platform to showcase underrepresented communities in Brazil. ”I’ve suffered a lot of prejudice in my career because I came from these places, these humble, poor places,” said Anitta, who was born in Honório Gurgel, a lower-class neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The video was viewed over 3.6 million times in 8 hours.

“If I can do something to try to make the next people who come after not go through the things that I went through — for me, that’s amazing.”