Alec Baldwin says his wife Hilaria ‘would divorce’ him if he did this

The couple welcomed their fifth child together in September

 Alec Baldwin  might portray a politician on TV, but if his wife  Hilaria Baldwin  gets her way, he won’t ever run for office. The dad of six opened up about his political aspirations during an appearance on Rob Lowe’s Literally!  podcast. “My wife said she would divorce me if I ran for office,” Alec revealed. Though had he pursued a career in politics, the actor would have liked to have run for governor of New York.

Alec said his wife would divorce him if he ran for office©Getty Images
“I only say that because to go to Washington and to commute to Washington as a member of Congress, which I would never do that, or as a Senator, that’s onerous for me now with my kids,” he continued. “My whole life now is about the jobs I take, jobs I don’t take. There’s things I do to make a living now that I never dreamed.”

Alec and Hilaria welcomed their fifth child together—son Eduardo—on Sept. 8. The couple’s baby boy joined their older kids Romeo, two, Leonardo, four, and Rafael, five, and Carmen, seven. The SNL star is also a father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland. The Golden Globe winner praised wife, whom he wed in 2012, while on the podcast. “I hit the jackpot as far as that’s concerned because I wound up having a lot of kids with a woman who’s a great mom,” he said.

 

Alec, 62, admitted that he and Hilaria, 36, do not always see eye to eye when it comes to parenting. “We do not always agree. My wife prevails, if you will, but we do not always agree because I mean I’m still much older than my wife,” he shared. “My goal wasn’t to marry a much younger woman. I met a woman I fell in love with and she was a very unique person.”

“I come from a time, my dad was a very tough guy, and he would just look at you with that look,” Alec added. “We were terrified of my dad. He was a really tough guy. And with me, my wife lectures me more than my children. My wife is like, ‘Don’t look at them like that, Alec! That look is not good.’ She’s always lecturing me.” The It’s Complicated actor explained to Rob, “It’s a generational gap.”

