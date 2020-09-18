Tatiana Maslany is the new star of ‘She-Hulk’ for Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany has been chosen to play the highly coveted role of She-Hulk in Marvel’s new series for Disney Plus, becoming the latest female talent leading a Marvel project after Brie Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson performance of Black Widow, also taking into account the upcoming female directors that are now involved in the fantastic Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel head Kevin Feige attempts to diversify the film industry.

Maslany is a 34-year-old Canadian actress, famous for portraying multiple characters in the sci-fi television series Orphan Black and for her role in HBO’s Perry Mason with Matthew Rhys. The story behind ‘She-Hulk’ comes to live as Jennifer Walter, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, goes through an emergency blood transfusion and acquires The Hulk’s powers, however unlike Banner, she keeps her intellectual personality intact when she transforms.

Mark Ruffalo, who is known for playing The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012, and is under contract to reprise the role in any future film appearances of the character, took a moment to congratulate Maslany for her upcoming appearance in ‘She-Hulk’ and wrote on her personal Twitter account “Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk”

There is not an official release date for the Disney Plus project, however this is just one of the highly awaited series that are still on the works, with The Falzon and Winter Soldier, Wanda Vision, and Loki, all set to be produced and released next year.