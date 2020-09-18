Christina Aguilera calls Demi Lovato her ‘soul sister’

Christina Aguilera has praised her friend Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health, showing a great example to her fans and helping others who suffer and struggle in similar ways. The 39-year-old legendary singer has revealed she feels “connected” with Demi, as they have both seem to have gone through tough times, and feel “misunderstood.”

Aguilera has called Lovato her “soul sister” in a recent interview, where she also talks about the newly-engaged Camp Rock star and wishes nothing but the best for her. She also went on and described the singer as “the epitome of fighter and survivor and just someone that came up at a different time, a different whole generation and we connected on that level that feeling of being misunderstood, of not feeling like you‘re being heard in the way that you need to be,“ confessing to Zane Lowe on Thursday as she appeared in an Apple Music interview.

©GettyImages Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Demi has revealed that she is in a much better state, also crediting her fiancée Max Ehrich for helping her improve her mental health, “meditating and doing yoga,” among other activities that make her feel happy, and also describing Ehrich as someone very positive.

Christina also admitted she was impressed when Demi shared her experience after suffering a drug overdose in 2018, being open about her recovery process, “it‘s such an amazing and empowering thing to be able to have a moment and be like, ’yeah well, we went there. You saw me go through it and guess what? I’m back.’“