Harry Styles set to star in iconic queer adaptation of ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles is set to star in a new LGBTQ+ drama alongside Lily James as a policeman who is “torn between two worlds.” The film is said to be produced by Amazon Studios and directed by Michael Grandage, being adapted by Oscar nominated Ron Nyswaner from the iconic queer novel My Policeman by Bethan Roberts.

Following the story of the original novel, Harry will be playing Tom, a policeman in Brighton during the 1950s who is torn between the love of Marion, a schoolteacher, and Patrick, a museum curator. Fans of the singer had mixed emotions about the news of Harry playing the character, however everyone seemed to be thrilled about seeing the former One Direction member on the big screen.

This new film opportunity for Styles will be reportedly following a “flashback structure,” taking place during the 90’s, and looking back at the relationship between Tom and Marion, revisiting the events that involved Patrick four decades earlier.

Harry will also be starring in Don’t Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and directed by Olivia Wilde, who is seemed to be having an amazing breakthrough in the film industry, making her directorial debut, as director of the high school comedy Booksmart, which was released in 2019 and earned a Golden Globe nomination, and has recently closed a deal to direct Sony’s new female-centered Marvel movie.

Lily James has also been involved in numerous successful projects so far, from her portrayal of Cinderella, her fantastic performance in Mama Mia! Here We Go Again and her appearance in Baby Driver and Netflix production of Rebecca.