Paul Feig talks ‘Bridesmaids’ special, working with Eva Longoria and more!

Paul Feig is a mensch in a suit.

It’s wonderful to find that the 58-year-old filmmaker, who’s no doubt had a cuffed hand in one of your favorite movies, exudes the same joy that his projects induce. Whether fundraising or busting out zany dance moves on Instagram, his compensatory nature has only shone brighter in these unsettling times. The latest example is a special fundraiser screening he’s hosting of Bridesmaids through his Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin company.

©Universal Pictures Paul Feig and his Bridesmaids family

“My team and I were talking about all the things that people missed out on during quarantine and one of them was that so many people had their weddings cancelled,” Paul told us about the upcoming watch-along for Family Promise on September 24. “I thought, ‘well, I made this movie called Bridesmaids, which everybody seems to like, so why don’t we do a watch-a-long?’”

“I’m not a medical professional so I can’t help with the pandemic in that way,” he added, “all I can do is give money, help raise money and try to lift people’s spirits.”

We chatted about this virtual event, making Bridesmaids, the "9 to 5 like" project he's working on with Eva Longoria and much more.


