Paul Feig talks ‘Bridesmaids’ special, working with Eva Longoria and more!

We were lucky to hop on zoom with the beloved creative, who’s been inspiring us all to give back in 2020

Paul Feig is a mensch in a suit.

It’s wonderful to find that the 58-year-old filmmaker, who’s no doubt had a cuffed hand in one of your favorite movies, exudes the same joy that his projects induce. Whether fundraising or busting out zany dance moves on Instagram, his compensatory nature has only shone brighter in these unsettling times. The latest example is a special fundraiser screening he’s hosting of Bridesmaids through his Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin company.

Paul Feig and his Bridesmaids family

“My team and I were talking about all the things that people missed out on during quarantine and one of them was that so many people had their weddings cancelled,” Paul told us about the upcoming watch-along for Family Promise on September 24. “I thought, ‘well, I made this movie called Bridesmaids, which everybody seems to like, so why don’t we do a watch-a-long?’”

“I’m not a medical professional so I can’t help with the pandemic in that way,” he added, “all I can do is give money, help raise money and try to lift people’s spirits.”

We chatted about this virtual event, making Bridesmaids, the “9 to 5 like” project he’s working on with  Eva Longoria  and much more. Watch the video above for our full chat with Paul and register for the FREE Bridesmaids fundraiser here! 

