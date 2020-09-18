Watch Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reunite For A Flirty ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt just did a scene with each other for the first time in years during last night’s broadcast of Sean Penn‘s celebrity-filled charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Even though this would be very weird circumstances for most divorced couples, they really went there during their performance. Brad and Jen, who were married from 2000-2005, acted out a sexual fantasy scene; Brad Hamilton, played by Pitt, fantasized about Aniston’s character, Linda Barrett, in a bikini.

Probably the most recognizable voice in the world, Morgan Freeman, is the one who narrated the scene, giving some graphic descriptions of Barrett’s breasts as the rest of the cast tried to suppress their laughter. Jennifer (as the fantasy version of Barrett) even flirted with Brad during the scene, saying to him, “Hi, Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

The entire thing is pretty awkward, which is exactly what makes it funny and that much more entertaining to watch. It’s even more fun if you make sure to keep an eye on Pitt and Aniston’s faces throughout their exchanges. Julia Roberts is also in attendance, who can barely contain her laughter throughout most of the table read.

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.



THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

While this on-screen reunion between Aniston and Pitt is getting a lot of nostalgic fans excited, there’s nothing going on between the two off-screen beside an innocent friendship. Back in January, a source told People that their affectionate SAG Awards reunion and the fact that they were both single didn’t mean the there was anything brewing between them. The source said Aniston “is not dating Brad. They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

While Brad isn’t dating Jen, the actor isn’t single anymore, either. He’s now dating 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, though Us Weekly reports that things between them are fairly casual.

“Brad thinks Nicole is beautiful and kind,” a source told the outlet. “He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”

Even though they’re keeping things friendly, Us reported last year that Aniston and Pitt can still be flirty at times.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” the outlet‘s source said. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

With that being said, fans will just have to settle for the footage from this table read to get their flirty fix.