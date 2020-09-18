Rosalía might have a new favorite dish

Colombia might be 8,033 km away from Spain, but when it comes to eating bandeja paisa, Rosalía seems to know where to find it. The 26-year-old singer recently shared on her Instagram stories videos enjoying one of the Colombian cuisine’s typical meals. The dish traditionally served in a platter or a tray, includes red beans cooked with pork, white rice, ground meat, chicharrón, fried egg, sweet plantain, chorizo, arepa, hogao sauce, black pudding (morcilla), avocado, and lemon.

Rosalía also went ahead and squeezed lemon over the avocado, like paisas (someone from a region in the northwest of Colombia) usually do. But what caught the most attention is how she let everyone know that she loved the dish. “Demasiado chimba,” she wrote. A Colombian slang is used in many contexts, but, in this case, it means “good.”

Although it is unknown if she ate her meal at a restaurant or someone‘s house, fans immediately started speculating that she might be dating a person from Colombia. However, the only thing we all can agree that is not a rumor is her friendship with the “Prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin. The Medellín native, which is beyond proud of his country and loves calling himself “siempre paisa, nunca impaisa,” might be the one recommending the best Colombian dish to Rosalía. It looks like the GRAMMY-winning artist is a foodie. She also shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Korean restaurant in an unknown location.

We can agree that eating Latinx food is one of the great pleasures of life, but this isn’t the only thing making the “Con Altura” singer happy. On October 2, she is set to perform at the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, Rihanna’s second fashion show. The event will showcase the brand’s Fall 2020 collection and will be aired on Amazon’s on-demand service, Prime Video. According to the press release, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny will also be performing.