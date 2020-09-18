Justin Bieber Drops New Track “Holy” With Chance The Rapper

Justin Bieber is back with another new song, and this time, he got some help from his friend and longtime collaborator, Chance The Rapper. The track is titled “Holy,” marking the latest collaboration from the duo who already have songs including “Confident” and DJ Khaled songs ”No Brainer” and ”I‘m The One” together.

Not only did the artists drop a song together, but they released a music video for the track at the same time to give fans a full visual of the music. The “Holy” video was directed by Colin Tilley and shows Bieber as a factory worker whose employment is ended due to ”the ongoing global situation,” showing a real-life scenario for millions in America right now. That ‘70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama ends up making a cameo in the visual playing the part of a soldier and Ryan Destiny appears as Bieber’s partner in the field.

Beside his latest collaboration with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper has been keeping himself busy by hosting several virtual performances over the past couple of weeks.

Most recently, Chance showed up at Ralph Lauren‘s flagship store in his hometown of Chicago for a performance in celebration of the clothing brand’s partnership with Snap Inc. Chance also linked up with G Herbo for a streamed performance of “PTSD” after the single was certified platinum a few weeks ago.

As for Bieber, he’s been keeping just as busy, recently starring in Drake’s new music video with DJ Khaled, “Popstar.”

The second it dropped, that music video was the talk of the internet, with fans loving how much of a surprise it was to see Bieber show up in a music video for a song he isn’t even on.

When speaking about how Justin became a part of the project, the visual’s director, Director X, mentioned that the idea came directly from Drake.

“This is one of those times where he was just like, ‘What if it’s Bieber? And Bieber is me?‘” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then I go in and sometimes it’s sort of like I’m the chef so then I go and I chef up the meal. Drake had it in his mind that the intro was Khaled and this wave of videos… and then he was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta call in a favor.’ And then from there I had to go figure [the rest of it] out.”

Director X went on to explain that as much as the project was a fun idea for Drake, it was more of a statement for Bieber, who has been in the process of shedding his partying pop star persona since settling down with his wife, Hailey Bieber .

“He needed to let the world know he had let that life go,” X said. “It was very serendipitous. Really, that’s what that’s about at the end. That big ‘Sigh. I love you, babe’ [to Hailey]—that’s a sigh of relief, like, ‘I’m out of that life.’ The subtext is ‘That’s not me and I’m so happy to be with you and walking the dog.‘”

Clearly, Justin is all in when it comes to creating some really entertaining visuals. Check out his latest, “Holy” with Chance The Rapper up above.