In honor of Recovery Month, First Lady Melania Trump traveled on Thursday to New Hampshire, where she visited Concord Hospital to highlight their Neonatal Abstinence Program, which supports newborns withdrawing from opioids. Dressed in a brown jacket, cigarette pants and pumps, President Donald Trump’s wife teamed her fall-ready look with the most important accessory of the season: a face mask. In addition to wearing masks, a White House official told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett that “everyone in close proximity to FLOTUS at the hospital — clinicians, round table participants and a family — has been tested for Covid.”
I had a wonderful visit to @ConcordHospital yesterday to discuss their treatment programs for babies born w/ neonatal abstinence syndrome & the importance of communities coming together to create a safer, healthier, & more hopeful world for our children. #BeBest #RecoveryMonth
During the hospital visit, the first lady delivered remarks, while wearing her mask. Per Kate, the mom of one “singled out” the hospital’s volunteer Cuddler Program. Volunteers support the work of maternity nurses by providing extra sets of loving arms to hold and comfort babies experiencing Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome symptoms.
The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tweeted, “Fantastic & substantive roundtable from staff at @ConcordHospital in New Hampshire as @FLOTUS continues her fight against drug abuse & addiction, specifically as it impacts our nation’s most vulnerable. @ONDCP.” The trip was part of the first lady’s Be Best initiative, which concentrates on well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.
According to Concord Hospital, Melania’s visit marked the “first time in more than 40 years, if ever, that a member of the First Family has visited.” Sharing photos from the engagement on Friday, the first lady penned, “I had a wonderful visit to @ConcordHospitalyesterday to discuss their treatment programs for babies born w/ neonatal abstinence syndrome & the importance of communities coming together to create a safer, healthier, & more hopeful world for our children. #BeBest.” Following the hospital visit on Sept. 17, Barron Trump’s mother also stopped by the Manchester Fire Department to thank them for their service and “the sacrifices they make to keep their community safe.”