Jennifer Lopez celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in a pink bikini

Jennifer Lopez may be dropping a skincare line soon but what’s the secret to keeping your body from aging too? The 51-year-old icon looked stunning this week in a pink bikini as she laid out on the beach somewhere with blue waves and white sand. She captioned the photo, “Feeling golden. ✨ Holding on to the last few moments of summer ... 🌤 #GlowCheck” Considering how secluded it looks, she‘s soaking up the sun somewhere on a private beach. Fans fawned over her body and glow.



Along with blessing the gram with her bikini pic this week, she's been celebrating Hispanic heritage month and the 20th year anniversary of her iconic song “Let's Get Loud.” The song was originally written for Gloria Estefan but she passed it on to JLo because she would have "more fun with it" and would put "a new spin" on it. It was released in 2000 and blew up around the world. It reached the top ten in five European countries, including number one in Hungary. The song was not released in the United States but it still charted the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs. At the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001, the song earned JLo her second consecutive nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. JLo shared a video on Instagram celebrating captioned, “LET'S ... GET ... PROUD! It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am thrilled to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of #LetsGetLoud. Join me and my friends @ProjectPulso to watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of my Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check this—and many other proud Latinx moments—out, all month long. #LetsGetProud #HispanicHeritageMonth #PulsoTalk #TBT Captured by @jasonbergh”

