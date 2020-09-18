Halle Berry confirms she’s dating Singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry is no longer a single lady! The stunning actress and mother of 2 recently celebrated her 54th birthday and had a mystery boo by her side. Her Instagram posts sparked dating rumors but nobody knew for sure who the lucky man was. Until today. Berry made it loud and clear on her Instagram by uploading a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with singer, Van Hunt’s, 50, logo on it. She captioned the photo, “now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽”
The foot is in reference to the photo she uploaded back in July with her and a mystery man‘s hairy leg and foot. The photo sparked several rumors of who the leg could belong to. Including her married trainer. Eight weeks later Berry finally revealed who the hairy leg belonged to!
Feet seem to be a common theme in their relationship. She uploaded a similar photo in August after “waking up in Vegas.” Too bad Cara Delevigne and Kaia Gerber already got “solmate” tattoos or they could have done it first.
Hunt was being a little less sneaky on his page and in August he uploaded a photo showing a part of Berry’s face kissing his cheek. He captioned the photo, “kisses land softly.” Hunt only has around 14 thousand followers though and there wasn’t enough of her face to positively identify her at the time.
Hunt reposted Berry’s Instagram photo right after she did and captioned the photo, “there you go… link n bio @vanhunt.” The link in his bio takes fans to his Bandcamp profile where they can buy the same shirt or one of his vinyl records. Hunt is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Ohio. His debut album, Van Hunt was released in 2004, and a follow-up, On the Jungle Floor, in 2006 with Capital Records. His mix of R&B, soul, funk, pop, and rock, earned him a Grammy nomination with his single “dust” for “Best Urban/Alternative Performance.” In 2007, Hunt received a Grammy Award for “Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.”
Berry has been single since her divorce from Olivier Martinez in 2016. Prior to Martinez, she was with model Gabriel Aubry and they had her first child named Nahla together. After briefly dating Alex Da Kid in 2017 she has stayed single in the public eye since. In April Berry did an Instagram live with Lena Waithe and explained “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, now I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.” Guess Hunt was the man to finally make her speed up her roll!