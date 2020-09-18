Halle Berry confirms she’s dating Singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry is no longer a single lady! The stunning actress and mother of 2 recently celebrated her 54th birthday and had a mystery boo by her side. Her Instagram posts sparked dating rumors but nobody knew for sure who the lucky man was. Until today. Berry made it loud and clear on her Instagram by uploading a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with singer, Van Hunt’s, 50, logo on it. She captioned the photo, “now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽”



The foot is in reference to the photo she uploaded back in July with her and a mystery man‘s hairy leg and foot. The photo sparked several rumors of who the leg could belong to. Including her married trainer. Eight weeks later Berry finally revealed who the hairy leg belonged to!



Feet seem to be a common theme in their relationship. She uploaded a similar photo in August after “waking up in Vegas.” Too bad Cara Delevigne and Kaia Gerber already got “solmate” tattoos or they could have done it first.

