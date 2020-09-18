Watch: Lizzo sends flowers and heartfelt note to Cardi B amid divorce

Lizzo has shown to be a true friend to Cardi B, after the singer sent flowers to the rapper following the news of her divorce with Offset this week. The couple had been known to have troubles in their relationship, with rumors of cheating even before Cardi announced her pregnancy.

Fans of the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker were shocked and posted words of encouragement to the singer on social media. Cardi also posted a video on Instagram where she shows her present from Lizzo, stating “Isn’t Lizzo the nicest person in the world?” and adding, “look what she sent me, she is just a beautiful person. I just love her so much.”

The considerate gift was sent with a card from Lizzo that said, “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer – know you are loved and are love,” also referring to the massive success her new song ‘WAP’ that features Megan Thee Stallion, has had during these past few months.

Cardi revealed before in an interview that she wanted to have Lizzo in the video for ‘WAP’ that also showed different scenes of Kylie Jenner, Rosalia and Normani, however the ‘Truth Hurts’ star had a different schedule and couldn’t be present for the video, “I used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ as a result of I had a complete imaginative and prescient about how I need to see Lizzo and all the pieces,” referring to her idea for the visuals of the latest single.

The two rappers seem to have a beautiful and supportive friendship, as Cardi has stated before, “I’m cool with Lizzo,” adding that they have been “sending DMs to one another and all that.”