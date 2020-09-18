Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom of twins

Paris Hilton reveals she wants to make her dreams come true of being a mother, and she even has a name picked out for one of the two kids she is planning to have. The socialite and entrepreneur recently joined Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin, and Keltie Knight on the most recent episode of the LadyGang podcast and confessed to the listeners she has very specific plans on motherhood, including the name London for her dreamed baby girl.

The heiress also talked about having twins, “first one, we‘re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” and explained that “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.” Hilton also opened up about her desire of being a mom in her new documentary This Is Paris , having a very emotional conversation with her sister Nicky Hilton, the mother of four-year-old Lily Grace and two-year-old Teddy Marilyn.

The 39-year-old celebrity credits her friend Kim Kardashian, as she was the one who inspired her to freeze her eggs, “I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” also sharing that “she introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.” Paris went on to say women should consider to do it “because you can really control it,” referring to the pressure of being married.

Paris shares some of her mental health issues and talks about her struggle with trust in relationships on her new Youtube documentary, even showing scenes of her latest failed relationship. She is currently dating businessman and family friend Carter Reum, since April of last year.