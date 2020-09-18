Ana De Armas’ new ad is a diamond campaign with a Ben Affleck look-alike

Ana de Armas is partnering with The Natural Diamond Council, as the first celebrity to front a campaign, being named global ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds, and following her upcoming James Bond movie, starring as a Bond girl in ‘No time To Die.’ The actress is also being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in ‘Knives Out.’

The Natural Diamond Council represents seven of the world’s leading diamond producers, and serve as a prime example of sustainable mining practices, following ethical codes, and supporting “women and families in diamond-mining communities.” De Armas was chosen for the campaign entitled ‘For Moments Like No Other’ with beautiful visuals, portraying the actress glowing in a mediterranean beach.

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and shot by Camilla Arkans in coastal Portugal, showing Ana wearing all-natural lavish diamonds, and is set to be released for the new edition of the Emmy Awards.

The 32-year-old actress was said to be “approached for the project as she radiates with poise and modernity, and she epitomizes an ascendant, free-thinking generation,” also adding that it was her “elegant, effervescent and easy going demeanor,” that reflects the next chapter in the history of natural diamonds.

The campaign will also be featured in print media, including Vogue magazine and Vanity Fair on the November 2020 print issue, also being presented worldwide in the United Kingdom, China, and India, being integrated in streaming platforms such as Hulu and Amazon.