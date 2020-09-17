Cardi B Is featured on Anitta’s new single “Me Gusta” with Myke Towers

Fresh off the success of her latest song, “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B is gearing up to unleash another single on her fans.

On Wednesday, the rapper surprised her supporters by announcing that her next release is right around the corner. She posted a photo of herself along with Anitta and Myke Towers, announcing that the three of them have a song coming out on Friday titled, “Me Gusta.”

A few days back, Myke Towers teased the release of the song by posting a picture of him and Anitta to Instagram and writing, “El 18 sale ME GUSTA con @anitta y adivinen quien,” asking fans to guess who the third artist on the song is. Now, we know that special surprise is none other than Cardi B.

Anitta also posted the news to her Instagram page, posting the official artwork for the single.