Cardi B Is featured on Anitta’s new single “Me Gusta” with Myke Towers

Fresh off the success of her latest song, “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B is gearing up to unleash another single on her fans.
On Wednesday, the rapper surprised her supporters by announcing that her next release is right around the corner. She posted a photo of herself along with Anitta and Myke Towers, announcing that the three of them have a song coming out on Friday titled, “Me Gusta.”
A few days back, Myke Towers teased the release of the song by posting a picture of him and Anitta to Instagram and writing, “El 18 sale ME GUSTA con @anitta y adivinen quien,” asking fans to guess who the third artist on the song is. Now, we know that special surprise is none other than Cardi B.
Anitta also posted the news to her Instagram page, posting the official artwork for the single.
Over on Twitter, Cardi announced herself as the special guest on “Me Gusta” while celebrating how much she loves the upcoming record.
“I really love this song.... I don‘t get on a song the same day I hear it. Like, I gotta listen to it a couple of times,” the rapper said. “But as soon as I heard the song, at the end of the night, while I was going to sleep, I kept repeating the hook in my head. You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I’m just really excited.”
Friday ME GUSTA ! @Anitta ft me and @myketowerspr !!!!!I really really love this song and I hope you guys enjoy it !!!’REMEMBER FRIDAY ! pic.twitter.com/8cmmbHmrWE— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 14, 2020
It’s clear just how excited Anitta is to have Cardi B on her song, and the fans are just as ready to heard the song. After announcing the Bronx native as the surprise feature on the record, Anitta sent out a tweet to thank her fans for all of the support leading up to its release.
“For all @iamcardib fans thank you sooooo much for the support,” she wrote. “I’m getting f***in emotional seeing all the messaged here. She is changing my life and also the history of music in Brasil. I have no words to express how I feel. I can’t wait for Friday.”
For all @iamcardib fans thank you sooooo much for the support. I'm getting fuckin emotional seeing all the messages here. She is changing my life and also the history of music in Brasil. I have no words to express how I feel. I can't wait for Friday— Anitta (@Anitta) September 15, 2020
Fans have even more reason to be excited about the release of “Me Gusta” on Friday, because it looks like the song’s visual is going to drop that day, as well.
On Wednesday, Cardi tweeted Anitta, saying, “I got a question? Is the video dropping Friday too ?” Luckily, Anitta answered her tweet this morning with a “yessss.”
Yessss 😍😍😍😍— Anitta (@Anitta) September 17, 2020
Only a few more hours now until we get to hear Cardi B, Anitta, and Myke Towers on “Me Gusta.”