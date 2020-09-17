Salma Hayek wows fans with bikini photos from the ‘90s

Salma Hayek loves a good throwback picture. The Like a Boss actress took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday sharing vintage photos of herself modeling a bikini for an H&M campaign that she did back in the late ‘90s. “This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999,” she captioned the post. Salma’s toned hourglass figure was on full display in the pictures, which showed her sporting a short haircut.

The Frida star’s fans were quick to react to the post writing, “Stunning now as you were back then!” Another commented, “So the only thing that has changed since 99 is the hair style.” One fan point out that the actress “could easily model for this campaign today.” Several others noted that the mom of one hasn’t “aged a bit.”

The Mexican-born actress celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month (Sept. 2). Salma marked her big day with photos of herself rocking a yellow swimsuit and matching skirt. Alongside the images, she penned, “I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨.”