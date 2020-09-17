Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’s daughter might be a tennis pro like her mother someday

Anna Kournikova might be passing on the tennis racket to her daughter in the future! The retired tennis player and her husband Enrique Iglesias welcomed a baby girl named, Mary back in January. The adorable 7-month-old baby is a great combination of her mother and father’s looks and social media can’t get enough of the famous baby.
The 39-year-old posted a too cute for words photo to Instagram of baby Mary on Wednesday. In the photo, Mary looks more than ready to hit the tennis court in a little Ralph Lauren collared tank top paired with a white ruffled skirt. Kournikova’s caption read, “Wimbledon, here I come...😍 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾 .”
Fans quickly commented on the photo collectively saying she looks just like her dad but with blue eyes and blonde hair. One fan wrote, “She looks like her daddy 😍.” Another commented, “She is so cute looks like enrique with blue eyes.”
With the addition of Mary, the Kournikova and Iglesias family has now grown to a family of five. Mary is the younger sibling to 2-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, according to Popsugar. The famous family typically keeps a low profile and fans normally only get a glimpse into their lives on social media.
The retired tennis pro typically posts family photos, pictures of their dogs, and videos of her working out. Clearly the 39-year-old is an athlete because she bounced back very quickly after giving birth in January and her body looks incredibly strong.
Kournikova and the 45-year-old singer are true couple goals as the famous duo has been together for nearly two decades, which is practically a lifetime in Hollywood years. The pair started dating back in 2001 when the Russian beauty played the Spanish singer’s love interest in his “Escape” music video, according to Oprah magazine.
In 2002, the couple began making public appearances together and since then the public often speculated that the pair got married despite confusing comments from both Kournikova and Iglesias telling reporters they got married, then divorced, and then they would say they don’t believe in marriage...tricky to keep up with, right? Despite what when on during the past 18 years with these two, all we know is that this couple makes beautiful babies and we wish the best for them and their little bundles of joy!