Sofia Vergara showed off sexy outfits while taping “America’s Got Talent”

There’s never a time Sofia Vergara steps out and doesn’t look fabulous. Earlier this week, the “Modern Family” actress was seen in full glam and wardrobe, getting ready to tape a live show of “America’s Got Talent,” the talent competition show she’s currently one of the judges on along with Heidi Klum , Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell.

The Colombian-American actress often posts a lot about the show on her Instagram, and usually posts a selfie or two, giving fans a peek into her on-set trailer and what she’s wearing for a taping. In typical Vergara fashion, the 48-year-old’s 20.1 million followers got to see some of the stunning outfits she wore this week.

On Wednesday, she actress’s outfit of choice for the live taping was a strapless, lace and sheer bustier, paired with tailored black pants. The outfit had gold trim around Vergara‘s waistband that accented her svelte figure. Her long tresses were pulled back in a low ponytail with a few face-framing pieces hanging down. In the second photo in the post, we get a better look at the full outfit where we can see the shoes Vergara was wearing, which were black block heel sandals. She captioned the photo, “Im ready for the live show!!💃🏻💃🏻 Are you ready to vote??!!!❤️❤️❤️ @agt”

The show must’ve been doing a lot of taping this week because just several hours later, Vergara posted another selfie showing off a completely different look. This time, the 48-year-old was wearing a shiny sequined long-sleeved dress that perfectly hugged Vergara’s curves. The judge’s hair was sleek, straight, and parted in the middle. Swipe left and in the second photo and we get a better glimpse at the full look that showed Vergara wearing matching shiny shoes. She captioned the photo, “Last semifinals night on @agt❤️❤️❤️ .”