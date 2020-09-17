See why this mariachi song went viral

An amazingly talented Afro-Latina singer named Sarah Palafox went viral after she posted a video on Instagram belting it out alongside a mariachi band to “Que Me Vas A Dar.” Palafox stage name is Sarah La Morena.

Palafox’s fluent voice is powerful and controlling and the mariachi members had a huge smile during her performance. She captioned the photo, “It’s the chamoy for me.. y arriba las tóxicas!”﻿ It has nearly half a million views on Instagram. She also uploaded the video onto Twitter where it has 4.4 million views and counting. Palafox’s bio says, “Con Dios, todo🙏🏾Afrolatina👸🏿 Zacatecas🌵”



According to The Shade Room, Palofox was born in southern California and was given up by her birth mother. She was adopted by a loving Mexican couple and they moved back to their native home of Zacatecas, Mexico. She grew up there in her early years and worked with her family on a ranch. She told Buzzfeed, Black and Latino people in the community questioned why they took her in, but all her parents “saw was a baby girl who needed a home and needed love.”

