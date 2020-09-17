Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed together at the American Country Music Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed their song “Happy Anywhere” tonight at the American Country Music Awards on CBS. The virtual award show started 8pm EST and fans were eager to see their performance, one tweeted it was the only reason they were watching the show. Many also expressed how shocked they were that the couple was still together. The couple was all smiles during their performance and looked at each other with stars in their eyes. The performance had some help with green screen technology that “put them” at the iconic Nashville Bluebird Cafe.
A little movie magic for your #ACMawards! 📺 @BlakeShelton + @GwenStefani ❤️ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/hDf7ldHnir— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Shelton‘s performance showcased his one of a kind country voice and Stefani’s soothing voice sounded like a sweet lullaby. The songs message- they can be happy anywhere together.
This duet just melted hearts all over America, @BlakeShelton & @GwenStefani ❤️ The #ACMawards are LIVE now on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/UusFBW57OY— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Shelton had been eager for their performance and shared an adorable video on Instagram of the couple promoting it.
Shelton uploaded a throwback photo today asking fans if he should “bring back” the look.
Stefani shared a fun boomerang in tonight‘s outfit- gold boots, a tasseled jacked, and fishnets reminding her fans to watch the show.
Shelton and Stefani have been going strong for about 5 years. After dating, hosting the same show together, and quarantining together there is only one thing left to do- buy a mansion together! The couple purchased a house back in May and property records confirmed they closed the deal on a $13.2 million estate in the foothills of Encino. According to Dirt, the sprawling manor house was built by noted developer Evan Gaskin. It has three full floors and approximately 13,000 square feet of living space. There’s a four-car garage, at home theater, a huge kitchen, and a massive backyard pool with a spa, a large cabana offering a full wet bar, and an outdoor kitchen.