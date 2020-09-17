Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed together at the American Country Music Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed their song “Happy Anywhere” tonight at the American Country Music Awards on CBS. The virtual award show started 8pm EST and fans were eager to see their performance, one tweeted it was the only reason they were watching the show. Many also expressed how shocked they were that the couple was still together. The couple was all smiles during their performance and looked at each other with stars in their eyes. The performance had some help with green screen technology that “put them” at the iconic Nashville Bluebird Cafe.

Shelton‘s performance showcased his one of a kind country voice and Stefani’s soothing voice sounded like a sweet lullaby. The songs message- they can be happy anywhere together.



Shelton had been eager for their performance and shared an adorable video on Instagram of the couple promoting it.

