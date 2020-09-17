Gigi Hadid’s family sparks rumors she’s given birth

Gigi Hadid is due to give birth any day now to boyfriend Zayn Malik ’s baby. But her family’s Instagram posts the last two days has fans wondering if that day has already come! Hadid’s father Mohamed posted a letter to his grandchild on Instagram that’s sparked rumors that she has given birth. Mohamed posted the letter around 3 p.m PST Wednesday and it was deleted by 5pm. The Not So cryptic poem said the baby was “on the way.” The beautiful handwritten poem is titled “Grandpa’s Heart” and has an adorable sketch of an arrow going through a heart.

The note was written in cursive and here is what it said below:

“Hello little grandchild, it is me,

My heart as happy as can be,

I wish for you the sun and moon,

I wish for you a happy time.



Know that Grandpa‘s always near,

I‘ll do anything, anything for you

my dear.

When I heard you were on the way

I smiled and wiped a tear away,

I cried the tear because I knew,

My heart would always belong to

you. “

-Mohamed Hadid



Fans were quick to assume the poem was confirmation and congratulated/begged for answers in the comments. One fan commented, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer.” According to the DailyMail Mohamed responded “no, not yet” before deleting the post. However, the timing would make sense since Hadid‘s mom Yolanda confirmed the due date in an interview with Dutch radio station RTL Boulevard: “Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.” According to TMZ, family sources said they were expecting a girl.

Along with her father, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid sparked rumors yesterday after she posted a throwback photo captioned, “June 11, 2020 ...🖤two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying 🥺” Her “can’t stop crying” message had fans convinced it meant she finally met her niece.