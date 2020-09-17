Latinx illustrators making your feed look like a virtual gallery

We can find art everywhere, and consciously or unconsciously, we benefit from it all the time. Whether is a painting beautifying your living room, or the abstract wallpaper on your electronic devices, all of it comes from someone who is either self-taught or spend a few years in college.

On Instagram, we can also find everything, from Latinx-owned small business to experts of digital art. This platform has helped millions of people to build their careers, share their talents plus inspire and educate others.

To keep celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, we enlisted some illustrators that not only have in common their passion for art, but they also have found recognition on one of the most used social media platforms.

Camila Rosa

Camila Rosa is an Illustrator and Visual Artist from Brazil. She started her career in 2010 as a member of a female street art collective. Her work not only can be found on the streets, but also has been featured in magazines and books, plus exhibitions like Hear Our Voice, Ten Years of Social, When She Rises, and more. Her clientele includes companies and brands like Apple, Nike, Spotify, Adidas, The Wall Street Journal, WeTransfer, etc. Her art translates women from an alternative perspective, and as an artist, Rosa continuously seeks to approach political themes to push social change and educate people around the world.

Dia Pacheco