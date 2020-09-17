Latinx illustrators making your feed look like a virtual gallery

We can find art everywhere, and consciously or unconsciously, we benefit from it all the time. Whether is a painting beautifying your living room, or the abstract wallpaper on your electronic devices, all of it comes from someone who is either self-taught or spend a few years in college.
On Instagram, we can also find everything, from Latinx-owned small business to experts of digital art. This platform has helped millions of people to build their careers, share their talents plus inspire and educate others.
To keep celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, we enlisted some illustrators that not only have in common their passion for art, but they also have found recognition on one of the most used social media platforms.
Camila Rosa
[EN/PT] No one is safe until everyone is safe! Happy to share this illo I did to @amnesty about this moment we are passing through. This is my way to thank every medical worker across the world, but especially the ones from Brazil that are totally forsaken by irresponsible governments. Stay home if possible, stay safe! Thanks @amnesty for inviting me! 😷👩🏻⚕️🖤 〰️ Ninguém está seguro até que todos estejam seguros! Muito Feliz de compartilhar essa ilustra que fiz para a @amnesty - Anistia Internacional sobre esse momento que a gente está passando. Essa foi a minha maneira de agradecer todos os trabalhadores da saúde ao redor do mundo, mas especialmente aqui do Brasil que estão totalmente desamparados por um governo irresponsável como o nosso. Se possível, fique em casa. Fique seguro! Obrigada @amnesty por me convidar! 😷👩🏻⚕️🖤 . . . #illustration #art #amnestyinternational #amnesty #corona #covid_19 #stayhome #medicalworkers #digitalart #grrrls #women #staysafe #forabolsonaro #anistia #covid19 #quarantine #pandemic #health #pandemia #saude #enfermagem #medicos #designativista #covidesigners #creativesagainstcovid19 #fiqueemcasa #quarentena #sus #peekjournal
Camila Rosa is an Illustrator and Visual Artist from Brazil. She started her career in 2010 as a member of a female street art collective. Her work not only can be found on the streets, but also has been featured in magazines and books, plus exhibitions like Hear Our Voice, Ten Years of Social, When She Rises, and more. Her clientele includes companies and brands like Apple, Nike, Spotify, Adidas, The Wall Street Journal, WeTransfer, etc. Her art translates women from an alternative perspective, and as an artist, Rosa continuously seeks to approach political themes to push social change and educate people around the world.
Dia Pacheco
Hoy inicia el #MesDeLaHerenciaLatinx #LatinxHeritageMonth así que @instagram me invitó a hacer este sticker junto con dos artistas más: @camixvx ilustradora Brasileña y @smugmorenita ilustradora Nicaraguense/Salvadoreña 🔥 . . Es una celebración importante ya que se recuerdan, celebran los logros, contribuciones, aportaciones de los latinxs e hispanxs así como visibilizar nuestra cultura y presencia en el mundo y combatir las acciones de racismo y discriminación. . Agencia: @wearequantious gracias! ❤
Dia Pacheco is a graphic designer, illustrator, and freelance tattoo artist based in Mexico City. Her work continually evolves and represents the Mexican folklore’s most iconic elements, including real-life situations, humor, stories, and personal tastes. She finds inspiration in the colorful fruit, people, and traditional dishes found in La Merced, one of the most notorious markets in Mexico City.
Gabriela Alemán
Migrant womxn farmworkers are frontline responders right now, risking their health to take care of their families and support our communities in the most essential way, by feeding us According to the National Farm Worker Ministry, in the U.S. alone, womxn make up almost 30% of the agricultural workforce and are even more vulnerable than male farm workers. They face having to take the lowest paying jobs, machismo/toxic masculinity in the workplace, sexual harassment and pregnancy and gender discrimination. Womxn are exposed to toxic pesticides that leave reside on skin and clothing that directly affects their reproductive rights (infertility, miscarriages, birth defects in babies) and are statistically the primary caregivers of children. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As I’ve said before, food justice doesn’t begin and end in one place. Food justice & the rights our farm workers are deserving off is an immigration, bipartisan, environmental, labor, vegan & equity issue. Especially during the COVID-19 public health crisis, the food made accessible at your local Trader Joe’s to your local food bank, is made possible because of the labor of all farm workers. This Womxn’s History Month, it’s never been more important to honor and uplift the working womxn for making the world go round. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #WomensHistoryMonth #Coronavirus #COVID19 Art by me @smugmorenita // @gabrielaaleman.sf for @culturestrike
Gabriela Alemán is a first-generation American, queer, child of Central American immigrants and an illustrator, visual artist, writer, and organizer from San Francisco’s Mission District. Her art resonates with the aesthetic of comics and pop art; Therefore, her illustrations are boldly-colored. Her graphics highlight the Latinx cultural iconography rarely found in most mainstream art.
Aimée Mazara
Day 5 of peaceful protests in Dominican Republic — 🇩🇴 This is for the international community; for the Dominican diaspora that wish to share information with their non-Spanish speaking friends & family; for mine, who’s asked what is it I’ve been sharing about DR in my stories these last few days. This is an incredibly summarized and easily digestible recap of events. Trying to be as impartial as I can as there are still a lot of questions to be answered. However, I’ve excluded events that have exacerbated the situation because it’s still “alleged” (pero uno sabe klk), like the assault of a telecom technician under National Police custody for conversations he had about a possible election sabotage the day before, or the extended power outages being experienced after elections were suspended prompting some to assume it’s on purpose. Government says they had nothing to do with either, leading to more questions & confusion. This is just to open curiosity/dialogue. Stay informed, read the news, and draw your own conclusions. In the meantime, DR is still fighting the good fight.. on the right side of history. Huge shoutout to the youth for leading a whole movement. 🇩🇴 —— Está en inglés porque hay demasiado información siendo compartida por personas que están viviéndolo en vivo, y prefiero dirigirlos a ellos, amplificar su voz; como @josemariacabral @carosantanas @altagraciasa @somospueblord y muchos más. Esto es para visibilidad extranjera, que también viene bien. #sevan #eleccionesmunicipales #manifestacionpacifica
Aimée Mazara is a Dominican illustrator who graduated from Altos de Chavón School of Design. She has a degree in Graphic Design, Fine Arts, and Illustration, and uses her knowledge and talent to share personal experiences and explain situations and historical events of the Caribbean country.
Soni López-Chávez
✨There is no place in the world more sacred than our native land✨ . #native #motherearth #land #spiritual #art #strength #chingona #indigenous #indigenousart #atribeofwomen #spiritdaughter #girlgaze #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #goodvibes #maison_cc #justgirlproject #ladieswhodesign #pachamama #protectourland
Soni López-Chávez is a San Diego-based illustrator from Guanajuato, Mexico. Although she started drawing when she was a little girl, she realized painting was her passion as an adult. López-Chávez has painted hundreds of Acrylic pieces, including murals, and now she decided to explore digital art.
Indira Prieto
✨ Estoy brillando con highlighter, no lo ves... Where are all my @rosalia.vt fans? 🙌🏻🙋🏻♀️ Inspired by the lyrics of her song with @jbalvin, this piece is dedicated to all my babes out there. 🎵🎶 Le pido a Dios que te cuide pero tú te cuidas sola... . . . #lettering #adobedraw #procreate #procreatelettering #letteringdaily #procreateart #rosalia #spanglish #handmadefont #ipadlettering #latinas #letteringco #handlettering #lettereveryday #typematters #latinas #50words #brushlettering #artoftype #typematters #hispanics #typeyeah #typographyart #bilingual #letteringleague #goodtype #strengthinletters #showusyourtype
Indira Prieto is a graphic designer, letterer, and typographer from Cuba and living in Miami, FL. The artists describe herself as a woman obsessed with letterforms. Her work typically incorporates bright pops of color, vibrant typography, and inspirational quotes in Spanglish.
Isabela Alvarez
Existe una línea muy delgada entre ahorrar y querer vivir en el momento, por eso me la paso pidiendo hamburguesas delivery todas las semanas y después estoy sudando frío cuando veo el balance en mi cuenta 🥰 soy la única? . . Libros inexistentes que necesito en este momento. Parte 3: “El equilibrio entre ahorrar y el “solo se vive una vez” . #fashionillustration #illustration #procreate #artwork #artistoninstagram #illustrator #procreateapp #scketch #illustratorsoninstagram #digitalpainting #editorialillustration #fashion #procreate
Isabela Alvarez, better known as Isaboleta, is an illustrator from Valencia, Venezuela. In 2018 she graduated in Visual Communication at the Institute of Digital Design in Valencia; after growing up knowing that her passion was in the arts. Alvarez works exude an expressionist take on contemporary high fashion. She describes it as a personalized expression of herself.
She has been featured on Vogue Mexico, Vogue UK, Harper‘s Bazaar Latin America; her clientele includes Marc Jacobs, American Express, and Ford Motors.
Whitney Dobladillo
Whitney Dobladillo is a first-generation Peruvian-American from Brooklyn, NY. She has been designing for over 8 years about her heritage and identity. Recently she launched a platform dedicated to her Peruvian community called Peruvian Sisters.