Kardashians spark pregnancy rumors in the new season of KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with her fourth kid, now that the trailer for the penultimate season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released, there’s a strong speculation that she might be having another child with Scott Disick. Following the official break up with model Sofia Riche, Scott is rumored to be back together again with Kourtney.

The 41-year-old mom and entrepreneur shares three children with Disick, Mason born in 2009, Penelope born in 2012 and Reign born in 2014. The couple dated for nine years until 2015, as the 37-year-old media personality started a two-year relationship with Richie that lasted until August 2020.

Rumors of the pregnancy sparked on Tuesday, with a clip of the upcoming season showing Khloe and Kim asking Kourtney about potential baby news with Scott, to which the father of three responds “we’re going for baby number four,” shocking the viewers about the twist in their relationship, with Kim asking “Is that serious, I want to know?,” and Khloe adding fuel to the rumors making a direct question to Kourtney and saying, “are you pregnant?”

The first episode of the new season will be released on Thursday, September 17. This will be a bittersweet premiere for fans of KUWTK now that the iconic TV show is coming to an end, allegedly for business reasons, with an official statement explaining the difficult decision after 14 years and 20 seasons, and Kris Jenner describing her emotional response during her latest interview with Ryan Seacrest.