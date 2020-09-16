Pink opens up about her 14-year marriage with Carey Hart

Pink describes her marriage to Carey Hart “awful” and “wonderful” at the same time, confessing that it has been “our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.” The 41-year-old singer explained on Monday, as she posted on her Instagram account a sweet photo where she is smiling and hugging her husband.

The superstar also took a moment to write about the positive outlook that brings therapy into a relationship, crediting their marriage counselor Vanessa Inn and adding that without her support “for the last 18 years, we would not be together. We just wouldn‘t. Because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people.”

Pink also appeared on an Instagram Live conversation earlier in June and explained that “it‘s a partner thing and spouse thing that you just speak two different languages and you need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you,” The loving couple are parents of nine-year-old Willow Sage, and three-year-old Jameson Moon, raising them in a gender neutral environment.

The Grammy winner who split in 2003 and 2008 from Hart went on to write about her experience in marriage and stated, “People laugh at us because we‘re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t,” and even got into a political predicament writing, “therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole.”

Friends of the star, including singer Justin Timberlake and actress Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair, commented on her emotional post and supported the statement, with Justin writing “BEAUTIFUL!!!,” and Reese and Selma writing “Perfectly said.”