Madonna is set to direct her own ‘untold true story’

In true Madonna style, the lucky star is all set to direct her own biopic about her professional career and personal life in a new film produced by Universal, trending on social media for the iconic choice of director, and working alongside Diablo Cody, the brilliant Oscar-winning director of popular cult films, such as Juno, starring Ellen Page and Jennifer’s Body, starring Megan Fox.

The pop superstar has been reportedly working on script sessions, co-writing the motion picture with Cody. There is yet to be an announcement about the principal cast, as well as the production timeline or locations, however we know the still unnamed movie is under the supervision of Universal Pictures and produced by Amy Pascal, rumoring that it might be filmed on the Universal lot.

Madonna has truly stand the test of time, reinventing herself throughout her entire five-decade career, featuring multiple artists and always raising the bar for upcoming musicians worldwide. The famous star has also been involved in filmmaking as well as acting so there’s no doubt she will capture her journey to stardom in the best way possible.

The 62-year-old Golden Globe winner has stated that the focus of the film will be her music, adding that “music has kept me going and art has kept me alive,” and that there’s “so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me,” also describing the biopic, as “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer,” and a “human being, trying to make her way in this world.”