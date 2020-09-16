Adam Levine didn’t know how to properly ‘movie kiss’ Kelly Preston in the “She Will Be Loved” music video

The lead singer of the band, Maroon 5, Adam Levine appeared on “The Howard Stern” show on Tuesday and revealed something none of us saw coming. He spoke of the late actress, Kelly Preston and his interaction with her several years ago when Preston worked with Levine for the music video of the band’s hit 2000 song, “She Will Be Loved.” In the video, Preston played the 41-year-old’s older love interest.

According to CNN, in the video, Levine‘s character is dating a young woman but falls for her mother, who is Preston. Levine told Stern that he wanted either actress, Diane Lane or Preston to play this role in the music video. In the interview, the singer said he was a bit nervous to meet Preston but once he got talking to her, he described her as being “super cool.”

Levine and Preston even had to share an on-screen kiss in the music video, something Levine didn’t know how to do properly for the cameras as they do in the movies or a TV show. “Right as we do it, I just kiss her, kiss her,” he said. ”I didn‘t know what a movie kiss was. I wouldn’t say I jammed my tongue down her throat but I would say I gave her a real French kiss.”

Levine said Preston’s reaction to his kiss was priceless. “I‘ll never forget it as long as I live, I wish I could see the reel of it,” he said. ”I go in to kiss her and she’s like, ’Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah cowboy.’ I was like ’What did I do?’ She’s like ’You don’t use the tongue.’”

The music video ended up becoming one Maroon 5 fans remember very fondly. “The video wound up becoming this classic video that everyone loves. I never got to speak to her about it. Life goes on and, obviously, we never crossed paths again,” the 41-year-old singer said.

Be right back as we look up the music video to watch these steamy scene again!

Preston was an actress and a model who appeared in movies such as, “Twin” and “Jerry Maguire.” She married actor, John Travolta in 1991. The famous couple had three children together. Preston sadly passed away at the age of 57 this past June from her ongoing battle with breast cancer.