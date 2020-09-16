Kate Hudson looks stunning makeup-free while in sweats and glasses in a relatable Instagram post

Kate Hudson is one of the most relatable celebrities. She’s an accomplished actress, co-founder of the athletic wear brand Fabletics, she’s written her own book, she has a podcast with her brother, “Sibling Rivalry,” but most of all, the 41-year-old is a mom who experiences the same struggles as the rest of us.

Mondays can be a bit of a daunting day for most of us. Hudson was apparently feeling the same way this week when she posted a humorous picture to Instagram. The photo was of her and her toddler, Rani and she captioned the post, “Monday... 🤷‍♀️.” In the picture, Hudson looks like how we all feel on a Monday morning - a bit disheveled, in sweats, glasses, and makeup-free. In the adorable picture, Hudson is sitting next to Rani who has a pouty look on his face.

Fans in the comment section of the post empathized with Hudson saying, “Love everything about this,” one person commented. “I feel this,” another person wrote. In addition to relating to the photo, people also couldn’t get enough of how great “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ skin looked. Although she was sporting clear framed glasses in the photo, it was hard to miss the 41-year-old’s dewy, plump skin.

When it comes to taking care of her skin, the actress told Women’s Health in a 2019 interview, that hydration is key. “Water, to me, is the great kind of healer. And when I‘m drinking good water, my skin looks the best,” she said. “If I had to conjure something up, it would be water,” the actress told the publication.