A cooking class with Eva Longoria and more ways to virtually celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, Airbnb and Eva Longoria are partnering to showcase Latinx communities and celebrate the positive impact they have on our society by inviting guests to a month-long fiesta. According to the press release, “The celebration will feature a variety of culturally rich Online Experiences from across the United States and Latin America that honor Latinx and Hispanic traditions and will culminate with a one-time online cooking class hosted by Eva Longoria.” 100% of proceeds from the experience will be donated to the Eva Longoria Foundation which “aims to unluck the full potential of Latinas.” Longoria’s one-time TexMex Cooking Online Experience will be open for booking on Tuesday, September 22nd at 9 am PT, and the Online Experience will take place on Tuesday, September 29th, 1 PM PT / 3 PM Mexico City Time. You can see the rest of their online experiences here.

©Eva Longoria

Viva México

Viva México is an annual free festival hosted by the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center. This year it will be a virtual and streamed via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and VivaMexico2020.net. Enjoy music and dance performances that have made this a popular festival. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m Sept. 16.



Intro to Flamenco Dance Classes

AARP is partnering with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center to celebrate with its month long online workshop series, San Antonio Hispanic Heritage Music Series: Intro to Flamenco. The workshop runs on the following dates, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, and Oct. 13. No experience is necessary, space is limited, and if you register, you get access to a series of on-demand instructional videos, plus weekly live group virtual classes.

Centroamericano Musical Festival

Hispanic Heritage Month means celebrating Central American culture too. Salvadoran singer-songwriter Mauricio Callejas’ founded the annual Centroamericano Festival. The festival has showcased many influential artists from the Central American region. The free virtual festival starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 and includes Pen Cayetano of Belize, Mai-Elka Prado of Panama. To RSVP and see the full lineup, visit cacfest.com.