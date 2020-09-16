Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr’s relationship is heating up

Katie Holmes and her new man Emilio Vitolo Jr. spent Sunday afternoon together and even showed some PDA! In these exclusive pictures, Holmes was photographed with Vitolo in New York City getting romantic. The actress took an Uber to visit her new boo at his house and after 5 hours the couple was spotted leaving Vitolo‘s place. He then dropped off Holmes and headed to his restaurant- but not before giving her a goodbye kiss!
Last week the couple was spotted smooching in Manhattan. Rumors about their relationship started after they were spotted earlier this month on a dinner date in SoHo. Vitolo is Italian and Peruvian and works as a chef at his father’s A-list restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz, the Obamas, and Oprah Winfrey are a few of its visitors. In an interview with InStyle, Vitolo explained the family’s patriarch Emilio Vitolo Sr. bought the establishment in the early ‘90s and since then the entire family-dad, mom, and 3 siblings have worked there. Vitolo called it a “seven day a week commitment.” “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there,” he says. “But on Sundays, my father was never the cook. My mother, who’s from Peru, would make us dishes like chicken and rice instead.” Vitolo is also an actor and has guest-starred on shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer. According to IMDB, he has a movie scheduled to release later this year starring Ewan McGregor.
Their love story looks hopeful but Holmes isn’t the only woman that has been in his life. PEOPLE reported that he was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons just weeks before they were spotted together. A source told the site, “In mid-August, Emilio and Rachel were still engaged and living together. He broke off the engagement abruptly the second Katie showed interested. Rachel is shocked. They were planning a wedding and their future together. It‘s like she never knew Emilio. They haven’t had any contact since he broke up with her.” Emmons posted the couple on Instagram as recently as July 27th and it looks like they even had a dog. Vitolo was first seen with Holmes on September 1st but left a comment of two dancing woman emojis under one of Holmes’ Instagram posts in July. A friend of Emmons spoke to the Daily Mail last week and called him a “cheater.” “Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on” they explained. “He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story.” The friend continued, “They had concrete wedding plans in the works… now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.” Unfortunately, the news of his recent engagement has brought an onslaught of hate on Holmes’ Instagram. On her latest post, commenters called her a “home-wrecker” and made fun of her for being 41.
Holmes was famously married to Tom Cruise and they share daughter Suri Cruise, 14. Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012 and a year later rumors started swirling that Holmes was dating Cruise’s ex-best friend Jamie Foxx. They kept their relationship a secret until 2017 and split in 2019. A source told PEOPLE the relationship had run “its course.”