Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr’s relationship is heating up

Katie Holmes and her new man Emilio Vitolo Jr. spent Sunday afternoon together and even showed some PDA! In these exclusive pictures, Holmes was photographed with Vitolo in New York City getting romantic. The actress took an Uber to visit her new boo at his house and after 5 hours the couple was spotted leaving Vitolo‘s place. He then dropped off Holmes and headed to his restaurant- but not before giving her a goodbye kiss!

©GrosbyGroup

©GrosbyGroup

©GrosbyGroup

Last week the couple was spotted smooching in Manhattan. Rumors about their relationship started after they were spotted earlier this month on a dinner date in SoHo. Vitolo is Italian and Peruvian and works as a chef at his father’s A-list restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz, the Obamas, and Oprah Winfrey are a few of its visitors. In an interview with InStyle, Vitolo explained the family’s patriarch Emilio Vitolo Sr. bought the establishment in the early ‘90s and since then the entire family-dad, mom, and 3 siblings have worked there. Vitolo called it a “seven day a week commitment.” “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there,” he says. “But on Sundays, my father was never the cook. My mother, who’s from Peru, would make us dishes like chicken and rice instead.” Vitolo is also an actor and has guest-starred on shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer. According to IMDB, he has a movie scheduled to release later this year starring Ewan McGregor.

