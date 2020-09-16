Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. The “WAP” rapper filed Tuesday, saying the marriage is ”irretrievably broken” and ”there are no prospects for reconciliation.” Hollywood Unlocked broke the story and contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition was filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus and is a contested divorce. According to People, Cardi filed the divorce after finding out the Migos rapper cheated on her AGAIN. The couple is due in court on November 4th. According to the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Cardi is also seeking legal and primary physical custody of the couple‘s 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. In addition, she is seeking an equitable division of their marital assets and that Offset pay child support and all of her legal fees from the divorce.

The news comes 3 years after the couple‘s secret bedroom wedding ceremony on September 20th 2017. Offset proposed publicly to Cardi at the Philly Powerhouse concert in October but it was later revealed they had already been legally married for a month. Cardi later called the marriage an “intimate bedroom ceremony” on Twitter, “I said I do with no dress, no make-up, and no ring!” According to TMZ, offset woke up one September morning, looked Cardi in the eye, and said, ”Marry me.” That same day Offset and Cardi hired an officiant to come to the house and marry them in their bedroom. Drama and cheating rumors hit their relationship shortly after and in January 2018, Cardi confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video with another woman surfaced in December 2017 after the couple was already married. Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time, “No, it‘s not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” ”Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.” The pair stayed together and in April 2018 Cardi revealed on Saturday Night Live that she was super pregnant! She gave birth to their daughter on July 10, 2018. Offset also has three children from previous relationships.

