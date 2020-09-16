Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. The “WAP” rapper filed Tuesday, saying the marriage is ”irretrievably broken” and ”there are no prospects for reconciliation.” Hollywood Unlocked broke the story and contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition was filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus and is a contested divorce. According to People, Cardi filed the divorce after finding out the Migos rapper cheated on her AGAIN. The couple is due in court on November 4th. According to the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Cardi is also seeking legal and primary physical custody of the couple‘s 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. In addition, she is seeking an equitable division of their marital assets and that Offset pay child support and all of her legal fees from the divorce.
Jennifer Lopez put her own spin on the TikTok “WAP” Challenge with a different version of the dance
Cardi B upset with trolls over photoshopped photo of herself, “They are WOMEN!”
The news comes 3 years after the couple‘s secret bedroom wedding ceremony on September 20th 2017. Offset proposed publicly to Cardi at the Philly Powerhouse concert in October but it was later revealed they had already been legally married for a month. Cardi later called the marriage an “intimate bedroom ceremony” on Twitter, “I said I do with no dress, no make-up, and no ring!” According to TMZ, offset woke up one September morning, looked Cardi in the eye, and said, ”Marry me.” That same day Offset and Cardi hired an officiant to come to the house and marry them in their bedroom. Drama and cheating rumors hit their relationship shortly after and in January 2018, Cardi confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video with another woman surfaced in December 2017 after the couple was already married. Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time, “No, it‘s not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” ”Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.” The pair stayed together and in April 2018 Cardi revealed on Saturday Night Live that she was super pregnant! She gave birth to their daughter on July 10, 2018. Offset also has three children from previous relationships.
Unfortunately, the drama didn‘t end there, and one month after giving birth Cardi was involved in an incident with two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club in Queens, New York. Cardi turned herself in to police in October after the bartenders claimed she ordered an attack on them because she believed Offset had an affair with one of them. Later that year alleged texts were leaked showing Offset was looking for a threesome with two women who weren’t Cardi. She then announced the couple was calling it quits in December 2018. In a since-deleted Instagram video, Cardi explained, “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”
But Cardi took Offset back after a dramatic plea on Instagram. “I only got one birthday wish and that‘s to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset began. ”We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”
Cardi talked about Offset’s infidelity with Vogue this year in January, “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you‘re betraying the person that has your back the most.” “For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me,” she continued, “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life s—. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”
Just recently, Cardi spoke about the rumors and drama in ELLE’s September issue and explained ”There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken.” “They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”
Neither Cardi or Offset have released a statement.