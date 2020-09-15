Chris Evans addresses THAT NSFW photo leak

Chris Evans is making lemonade out of some pretty sour lemons. The 39-year-old Captain America star turned a recent public mishap into an opportunity for change this week. In case you were under a rock over the weekend (we don’t blame you, it’s 2020), the Marvel star was trending for accidentally leaking a NSFW photo of his nether regions. Originally, we weren’t going to report on this in an effort to not spread news of Chris’ private photo, but the way he’s stepped forward and faced the awkward situation is too admirable not to discuss.

©GettyImages Chris Evans responded to his accidental private photo leak

“Now that I have your attention....” Chris tweeted in his first statement on Monday, September 14, “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” If that isn’t a wonderful way to break the tension and use all the attention for good, we don’t know what is! The actor then elaborated on this move in an interview with The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, September 15.

In an interview with @tamronhall that just aired, @chrisevans talks about what happened this weekend. pic.twitter.com/i9clWprQZf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2020

“That’s called turning a frown upside down,“ he told the host. “It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments... It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches.” The star then added that he was grateful to all his supporters for being so kind: “I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

Fans weren’t the only ones to weigh in on the viral-incident. “Was off social media for the day yesterday,” Chris’ brother Scott Evans joked on Twitter. “So. What’d I miss?” Meanwhile, fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo addressed the issue head on, writing: “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.”

Many celebrities were impressed with Chris’ voting tweet. Hilarie Burton Morgan commented “This is a power move.” His Knives Out costar Jamie Lee Curtis added: ”My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” Billy Eichner chimed in with a similar tweet to Chris, commenting: “Some hot pics here” with a link to Vote Save America.

Chris is incredibly politically active. He recently founded A Starting Point , a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies.