Jason Momoa claims ‘abusive behavior’ on the set of Justice League

Jason Momoa makes some powerful allegations against Warned Bros, claiming some “serious stuff went down,” during the reshoots for Justice League, backing up his co-star Ray Fisher who portrays Victor Stone in the popular films, as well as other cast members who were treated in an unprofessional way.

It’s not the first time that negative remarks are being made on the set of the movie, with Momoa also calling out the “abusive” behavior from director Joss Whedon, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

The film starred Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller, however Momoa has been the first star showing solidarity with Fisher, posting the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher on Monday in one of his Instagram stories.

The Hollywood actor called for an investigation, and referenced his own experience, after the cast had to take part in lengthy reshoots, following the exit of the previous director Zack Snyder, and giving control of the movie to Wheldon.

The 41-year-old actor commented about the project, arguing that type of behavior “has to stop and needs to be looked at,” also taking the time to tag Ray Fisher and Warner Bros in the post, asking for a “proper investigation.”

Momoa criticized the release of a “fake Frosty announcement,” in reference to an upcoming film in which he was supposedly voicing Frosty the Snowman, also produced by Berg and Johns, and released on the same day of the public allegations, he described it as a stunt to “try and distract” the public, as Ray Fisher was speaking up about the way they were treated.