Idris Elba dismisses secret baby rumors

Idris Elba denies all rumors made online about a secret baby, insisting that he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre are not parents to a secret newborn, clearing all confusions on social media and assuring his fans it was simply gossip. The Hollywood actor has an 18-year-old daughter named Isan and a six-year-old son named Winston.

Elba wrote on his personal Twitter account on Monday, “@Sabdrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby,” tagging his wife and also urging his fans to “don’t believe everything” they read online, arguing that it wasn’t true, and ending with a sweet note that stated, “stay safe.”

The 48-year-old sparked the baby rumor after he appeared in a recent interview and called himself, the father “of two boys,” talking about a recent film and adding he definitely couldn’t wait for “my youngest to see this film,” however representatives of Elba said he was in fact referring to his godson, and denied that the couple had their first child together.

Sabrine Dwhore met the star of Cats in 2017 as he was filming The Mountain Between Us in Vancouver, and has confessed before that it was “love at first sight.” The lovely couple got married in Morocco in a lavish wedding in April 2019, after being engaged for almost a year.

They have been sticking together since, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after Idris announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and Sabrina decided to support him by choosing not to quarantine away from him.