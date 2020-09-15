Dwayne Johnson returns to the set of ‘Red Notice’ after COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back on the set of Red Notice, now that he has made a full recovery from the coronavirus, the 48-year-old actor is ready to resume production on the upcoming action thriller, directed by Rawson Marshall and starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The Netflix film was reportedly in the middle of production but was delayed for health and safety reasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however Dwayne’s production partner Hiram Garcia opened up in a recent interview and assured Netflix is “100 percent behind,” taking the necessary precautions to avoid exposing the film crew to COVID-19.

Johnson revealed in an Instagram video at the beginning of September, that his wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters, also tested positive for the deadly virus, “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn‘t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” also confessing to his followers and fans that he was relieved about being almost fully recovered, “I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”

Garcia also added that “Everyone’s main concern was just that he and his family were safe, and once we knew that they were safe, the rest would work itself out,” and that giving the current health crisis, “productions are super light on their feet and ready to pivot and adjust.”

Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes magazine’s highest paid actors list for the second year running, thanks to the forthcoming films Black Adam and Red Notice, earning over $87.5 million dollars in the fiscal year ending June 2020.