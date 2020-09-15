Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Narrates Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Ad

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pretend to hate one another, but in reality, it’s all love between the two. If they really were enemies, why would Reynolds help Jackman out by narrating his most recent advertisement?

Ryan performs the voiceover for a new Laughing Man Coffee advertisement, which shows Hugh Jackman in a way we’re not used to seeing him: being a complete jerk.

The commercial begins with the star’s alarm going off early in the morning, which causes him to throw it across the room, braking glass and scaring some pets along the way. The rest of the promo showcases the actor living an angry, completely isolated life in his apartment, reminiscent of what we’ve all been experiencing in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His grumpy attitude even makes Jackman scream at both local kids from the window of his loft and his own adorable dog.

Why is Hugh so grumpy? Because he hasn’t had his coffee yet, of course. The Wolverine actor we all know and love finally comes out when Jackman takes that first sip of his favorite coffee. Come on, we can all relate to not being our happy, cheery selves before our first cup of joe.

As Reynolds describes on his YouTube page, “Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back 100% of his profits to the fair trade farmers who grow it—and also to make himself way less of an a**hole. That coffee is actual magic.” And according to the commercial we just saw, he accomplished both of those missions.

Of course, it just wouldn’t be a Ryan Reynolds venture without the star sneaking in some bonus jokes after the ad was posted.

“You sleep with the wig on?” the star joked on Twitter. It’s so obvious these are the kinda jokes these two send back and forth all day, and that’s why their friendship works.



You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

This advertisement is brilliant for many reasons, including the fact that anything Ryan and Hugh collaborate on is an instant favorite for everyone. Plus, we can all relate to waking up in a completely different mood and absolutely transforming once we’ve had our coffee, and for Hugh Jackman, Laughing Man coffee is the perfect brew for him.

Plus, all comedy aside, it’s great to see that 100% of the proceeds are going toward fair trade farmers. As stated on the company’s website, “THE LAUGHING MAN FOUNDATION SUPPORTS COFFEE FARMING COMMUNITIES BY INVESTING IN PROGRAMS THAT CLEAR THE WAY TO HEALTH, GROWTH, AND SUCCESS FOR COFFEE FARMERS AND THEIR FAMILIES.”