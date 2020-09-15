Kendall Jenner revealed to Kate and Oliver Hudson that she’s a stoner: ‘...no one knows that.’

There’s something new we learn about the Kardashian-Jenner clan every day! Kendall Jenner is known for not only being a member of one of the most famous families in the world, but we also know the 24-year-old for her killer modeling skills.

Something we recently learned about the young supermodel is that she is a fan of...smoking marijuana, which is legal for recreational use in California. On an episode that recently aired of Kate Hudson and brother, Oliver Hudson’s podcast, “Sibling Rivalry,” Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were both guests on the show, that was originally taped in January.

In the midst of the episode, Kardashian and Jenner were asked to answer a series of lightning round questions, one of them being, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” Kardashian quickly answered, “Kendall,” and the 24-year-old model agreed with her sister.

“I am a stoner, no one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there,” Jenner revealed.

The model didn’t further elaborate on her usage of marijuana but this isn’t the first time a Kardashian family member revealed their use of drugs. Older sister, Kim Kardashian who is publicly known to not be a partier, revealed her use of ecstasy on an older episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” she said. ”I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” Kardashian said in the notable episode.

Speaking of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the family revealed last week that the show’s last season will premiere early next year. We’re sure going to miss these candid moments of the family and behind the scenes of their daily lives. The reality show has been on TV for 14 years.