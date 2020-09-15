Kendall Jenner revealed to Kate and Oliver Hudson that she’s a stoner: ‘...no one knows that.’

There’s something new we learn about the Kardashian-Jenner clan every day! Kendall Jenner is known for not only being a member of one of the most famous families in the world, but we also know the 24-year-old for her killer modeling skills.
Something we recently learned about the young supermodel is that she is a fan of...smoking marijuana, which is legal for recreational use in California. On an episode that recently aired of Kate Hudson and brother, Oliver Hudson’s podcast, “Sibling Rivalry,” Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were both guests on the show, that was originally taped in January.
In the midst of the episode, Kardashian and Jenner were asked to answer a series of lightning round questions, one of them being, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” Kardashian quickly answered, “Kendall,” and the 24-year-old model agreed with her sister.
“I am a stoner, no one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there,” Jenner revealed.
The model didn’t further elaborate on her usage of marijuana but this isn’t the first time a Kardashian family member revealed their use of drugs. Older sister, Kim Kardashian who is publicly known to not be a partier, revealed her use of ecstasy on an older episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” she said. ”I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” Kardashian said in the notable episode.
Speaking of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the family revealed last week that the show’s last season will premiere early next year. We’re sure going to miss these candid moments of the family and behind the scenes of their daily lives. The reality show has been on TV for 14 years.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Every family has been handling the news differently, according to the matriarch of the family Kris Jenner who told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” that Khloé Kardashian is handling the news the hardest. “We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest. She‘s been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we’re going to have the best time doing what we do,” Jenner said.