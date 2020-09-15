Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs while leaving the gym with rumored beau, Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and rumored boyfriend, Jacob Elordi have been leaving little to the imagination with their supposed romance. Over the past week, we’ve seen the 19-year-old model and 23-year-old actor having a dinner date in Malibu, then the two have been spotted strolling the streets of New York City hand in hand while eating out and working out together. This week is no different as the couple were once again spotted leaving the gym together before reportedly catching a plane out of Manhattan.
The aesthetically pleasing couple is definitely easy on the eyes with her model looks and his handsome charm. For their most recent workout sesh, Gerber wore a matching light blue sports bra and leggings that showed off her toned abs. Her pink hair was half pulled back and she accessorized with white sneakers, small black sunglasses, and a brown shoulder bag. Gerber wore a blue mask to protect her face.
Elordi opted for a Bugs Bunny graphic tee, black Nike shorts, white tube socks, and white sneakers. He topped off his look with a hat, sunglasses, and a blue mask. Although the couple was somewhat incognito, it wasn’t difficult to spot these two from a mile away.
The famous couple seems to be spending more and more time together lately. Prior to this gym outing, Gerber and Elordi were even seen together on Friday holding hands. The young duo was wearing sweatshirts and shorts - perfect September attire. A source told E! News about the couple, “They‘ve been inseparable for the last several weeks. They’ve been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day.” Reportedly, Elordi took Gerber to his favorite date spot, the farmers market, where he also supposedly took Zendaya when they were dating according to Seventeen magazine.
Although we’re almost certain the model and actor are dating, a source close to Gerber revealed to E! News that she’s the one who wants to take things slow with Elordi. “Kaia is the one that doesn‘t want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom. She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works.”
Whether they are official or not, these two lovebirds seem like they are really into each other already!