Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs while leaving the gym with rumored beau, Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and rumored boyfriend, Jacob Elordi have been leaving little to the imagination with their supposed romance. Over the past week, we’ve seen the 19-year-old model and 23-year-old actor having a dinner date in Malibu, then the two have been spotted strolling the streets of New York City hand in hand while eating out and working out together. This week is no different as the couple were once again spotted leaving the gym together before reportedly catching a plane out of Manhattan.

The aesthetically pleasing couple is definitely easy on the eyes with her model looks and his handsome charm. For their most recent workout sesh, Gerber wore a matching light blue sports bra and leggings that showed off her toned abs. Her pink hair was half pulled back and she accessorized with white sneakers, small black sunglasses, and a brown shoulder bag. Gerber wore a blue mask to protect her face.

©GrosbyGroup The pair has been spotted all over Manhattan together.

Elordi opted for a Bugs Bunny graphic tee, black Nike shorts, white tube socks, and white sneakers. He topped off his look with a hat, sunglasses, and a blue mask. Although the couple was somewhat incognito, it wasn’t difficult to spot these two from a mile away.