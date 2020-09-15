Jennifer Lopez stops traffic in New York City wearing a colorful head to toe printed outfit

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress us with her style! The “Hustlers” actress can wear just about anything and look good in it - that includes vibrant and funky prints. Although the weather feels like fall is in the air, the 51-year-old isn’t shying away from bright summery outfits anytime soon.
On Monday, Lopez was seen out in New York City with her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez wearing a head to toe colorful outfit. Colorful may be an understatement as her outfit consisted of a patterned Camilla maxi dress with a parrot-patterned biker jacket draped over her shoulders, paired with nude sandals, and a teal crocodile bag. JLO topped off her look with a wide-brimmed Zimmerman hat, according to Vogue. Of course, the triple threat wore a black mask with a chain to protect her face.
This eccentric ensemble isn’t too far-fetched from a typical JLO outfit and she’s always been a big fan of Versace. Remember the famous green Versace gown the actress wore to the Grammy’s in 2000? Then at fashion week in 2019, JLO closed Versace’s show in a modern version of her 2000 green gown. Lopez practically broke the internet when that iconic runway moment happened!
Although Lopez was sporting this vibrant look this week, she opted for a more subdued outfit choice last week when she was seen having lunch at Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan with her sister, Lynda. For the outdoor lunch date, the 51-year-old wore a Naked Wardrobe Hourglass bodysuit, checkered beige pants, with sneakers, and her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.
Aside from bopping around New York City and using the streets as her runway, JLO has also been busy on Instagram and TikTok. Last week on Labor Day, Lopez posted an adorable family photo out in her home garden. Everyone dressed in white and Lopez looked stunning as always in a white ruffled dress.
Then earlier this week, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer took part in the “WAP” challenge on TikTok by celebrating her one year anniversary of the “Hustlers” movie premiere date. Her video received over three million views on TikTok.
Clearly JLO has been busy and we can’t get enough of her whereabouts!