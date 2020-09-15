Jennifer Lopez stops traffic in New York City wearing a colorful head to toe printed outfit

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress us with her style! The “Hustlers” actress can wear just about anything and look good in it - that includes vibrant and funky prints. Although the weather feels like fall is in the air, the 51-year-old isn’t shying away from bright summery outfits anytime soon.

On Monday, Lopez was seen out in New York City with her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez wearing a head to toe colorful outfit. Colorful may be an understatement as her outfit consisted of a patterned Camilla maxi dress with a parrot-patterned biker jacket draped over her shoulders, paired with nude sandals, and a teal crocodile bag. JLO topped off her look with a wide-brimmed Zimmerman hat, according to Vogue. Of course, the triple threat wore a black mask with a chain to protect her face.

This eccentric ensemble isn’t too far-fetched from a typical JLO outfit and she’s always been a big fan of Versace. Remember the famous green Versace gown the actress wore to the Grammy’s in 2000? Then at fashion week in 2019, JLO closed Versace’s show in a modern version of her 2000 green gown. Lopez practically broke the internet when that iconic runway moment happened!