Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi’s new song ‘Don Don’

Daddy Yankee is one of the most recognized and influential names in urban and Latinx music; his career transcends language and any geography publication. And although he is an icon, and has sold over 17 million albums, the King of Reggaeton will continue making history and elevating it into a global cultural and musical phenomenon.

The global superstar, music entrepreneur, and Reggaeton icon announced a global strategic partnership that includes the release of new music and film projects with Universal Music Group (UMG). In the alliance, Daddy Yankee and the American global music corporation agreed on using “El Maximo Lider” expertise and resources to maximize his impact and make sure his cultural legacy get across numerous forms of entertainment, including a new album, music projects, films, and television projects with Polygram Entertainment.

“I‘ve worked hard to build a career that transcends cultures, borders, and languages, and I created new business models that helped bring our music to the world,” said Daddy Yankee. ”By making one of the biggest commitments to an artist in the history of Latin music, Universal Music and Sir Lucian are partners who value my legacy, my music, and my contributions. This new single is just the beginning of the new projects we have planned, and I’m excited to get started.”

Daddy Yankee, a pioneer in the urban genre has also received over 100 awards including Latin Music Billboard Awards, Latin Grammys, American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and in 2014 he was honored with the ASCAP “Voice of Music Award.”

The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, and record producer, was welcomed by none other than Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group. “Daddy Yankee is both an iconic artist and entrepreneur whose extraordinary creativity influences culture on a global scale,” Grainge said. ”We‘re thrilled to welcome Daddy Yankee to the UMG family, and we’re looking forward to working together to maximize the worldwide impact of his amazing talent.”

Universal Music Group is the world leader in music-based entertainment. The company’s audiovisual content is available in more than 60 countries, and their catalog of recordings and songs is one of the the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful in the world.



The 43-years-old music sensation will immediately mark the official partnership by releasing his first song in collaboration with other genre colleagues. Fellow Reggaeton artists, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi will join Daddy Yankee on “Don Don,” a new single set to be released globally on Friday, September 11.

The song can already be pre-saved and will be available across all major streaming and digital services, including Spotify and Tidal. According to the Universal Music Group statement, Daddy Yankee‘s new music projects under the UMG Global Partnership will be distributed and supported by UMG’s Ingrooves Music Group.