Ana de Armas’ Bond Girl dress gets sold out before the movie premiere

The silk-satin maxi dress was available for sale at Net-A-Porter, from a size six to 14. Movie enthusiasts who still want a chance to put their hand on one of these dresses can add it to a wish list with the preferred measurements.

No Time to Die will be premiered in the United States on November 20 after its push back due to the coronavirus outbreak. “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” informed the film’s official Twitter account.

According to Cary Joji Fukunaga, the Director of the movie, the movie is ready and they didn’t “tweak” any of the scenes during the pandemic. “You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn’t necessarily get better,” he says. “For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally,” he revealed.

The much-awaited 27th James Bond movie’s synopsis reads that “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The 007 movie also features a very active sidekick. In the film, Bond Girls fans will enjoy her badass side and how she gets into gunfights to later cool off and share the iconic Martini with James Bond.

Another new agent will be featured in No Time to Die. Nomi, portrayed by Lashana Lynch, and Madeleine Swann, characterized by Léa Seydoux, will fight against Safin, the saga’s new villain.