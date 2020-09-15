‘Dancing With The Stars’ season premiere wrap up

The 29th season premiere of Dancing With The Stars has just aired on ABC. New host, Tyra Banks opened the show with a show-stopping red dress that had judges on their feet as she introduced the shows cast and opening number. Following the same rules as last season, no couples were eliminated in the DWTS premiere and scores will be carried over to next week’s show for elimination.
The top scorers out of a possible 30 points were shared by the pairings of Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten who performed the tango to Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber who danced the cha-cha to Aretha Franklin’s ”Respect.” They each scored 21 points.
Completely slayed your performance tonight! #TeamReachForTheSkai https://t.co/nmgUvuxKgD— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 15, 2020
The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev performed a lively cha-cha set to Lady Gaga‘s “Stupid Love.” ‘Catfish’ star Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson performed the foxtrot. Both pairings followed behind with 20 points.
LOOK AT THAT MF FORM!!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #DWTS #TeamBeNeevers pic.twitter.com/CBF91wLrmn— Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) September 15, 2020
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong slayed the Salsa with 18 points to Taylor Dayne‘s “Tell It to My Heart.”
Rapper Nelly did a ballroom number to his song “Ride Wit Me,” with partner Daniella Karagach. Banks said the pair delivered ”sexy magic” and judges praised the couples backflip but they only received a score of 16. Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment with Nelly’s score and said it should have been higher. One fan tweeted, “If Carole Baskin gets a better score than Nelly then this show is racist and stupid. #DWTS”
@Nelly_Mo was robbed! That dance deserved a higher score. Hey judges pic.twitter.com/6RMPbUitzl— ConstantLearner (@bkjdfw65) September 15, 2020
The show’s most “interesting” celebrity, Carole Baskin danced to “Eye of The Tiger” and closed out the night with a sedating version of the Paso Doble dance. Despite being the shows anticipated closure Baskin and Pasha Pashkov scored an unimpressive 11 points. Fans reacted as expected on Twitter:
My face watching @Carole_baskin #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Bhp0nWxs9z— Christina (@chrissyd718) September 15, 2020
seems like Carole Baskin really killed it tonight— Wyatt Shifflett (@WShiff03) September 15, 2020
Heres the rest of the star‘s scoreboard:
Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten: 21
Justina Machado & Sasha Farber: 21
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: 20
Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson: 20
Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy: 19
Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe: 18
Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong: 18
AJ McClean & Cheryl: 18
Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess: 18
Johnny Weir & Britt Steward: 18
Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd: 17
Nelly & Daniella Karagach: 16
Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko: 13
Charles Oakley & Emma Slater: 12
Carole Baskin & Pasha Pashkov: 11