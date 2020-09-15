‘Dancing With The Stars’ season premiere wrap up

The 29th season premiere of Dancing With The Stars has just aired on ABC. New host, Tyra Banks opened the show with a show-stopping red dress that had judges on their feet as she introduced the shows cast and opening number. Following the same rules as last season, no couples were eliminated in the DWTS premiere and scores will be carried over to next week’s show for elimination.



The top scorers out of a possible 30 points were shared by the pairings of Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten who performed the tango to Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber who danced the cha-cha to Aretha Franklin’s ”Respect.” They each scored 21 points.

Completely slayed your performance tonight! #TeamReachForTheSkai https://t.co/nmgUvuxKgD — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 15, 2020

The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev performed a lively cha-cha set to Lady Gaga‘s “Stupid Love.” ‘Catfish’ star Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson performed the foxtrot. Both pairings followed behind with 20 points.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong slayed the Salsa with 18 points to Taylor Dayne‘s “Tell It to My Heart.”

