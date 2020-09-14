Bad Bunny will perform a ‘Historic’ livestream concert on Univision’s Uforia app

Bad Bunny is officially returning to the stage with an exclusive show live-streamed on Univision’s Uforia music app! The concert will be aired on Sunday, September 20 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. This kicks off the return of the Uforia Music Series.

‘El Conejo Malo’ is back! Uforia music’s announcement says it will be “a historic digital concert from the biggest stage in the world.” This is good news since many artists have had to cancel live events. Bad Bunny had scheduled two sold-out shows on October, but as we know, they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community’s resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon,” Univision president of radio Jesus Lara said. “We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large.”



Back in March, Bad Bunny had an already historic debut on the Billboard 200 chart with his album YHLQMDLG. His debut marked the biggest week for a Latin album, in units earned, since Billboard began tracking titles by equivalent album units in December 2014.

Bad Bunny’s last single was his all-star collaboration with Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Tainy titled “Un Día (One Day),” released back in July. In addition, the Puerto Rican artist will receive the Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision, given by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. He is recognized as an artist and activist during Puerto Rico’s historic mass protests in 2019.