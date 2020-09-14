Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartwarming tribute honoring his father

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, paid tribute to her father on Saturday, as she celebrated what would have been his 47th birthday, posting an emotional baby picture of him on her instagram account captioned “the moment I realized we are twins,” referring to the resemblance they shared, showing Paul smiling while holding her in his arms, and adding “happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

The Fast and Furious actor was trending on social media, with fans of the Hollywood star celebrating his birthday, posting photos and videos on set, as well as touching messages. Some users wrote, “it’s been a long day without you my friend,” while others shared clips of his movies accompanied with similar messages that said, “rest in paradise legend.”

Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013 in Santa Clarita, California. The actor who was famous for portraying Brian O’Conner, was driving a Porsche during one of his days off from the filming of the seventh movie of the popular franchise.

Meadow filed a lawsuit against Porsche following the accident, claiming that the car had design flaws that caused his father’s death, however the company hit back and stated that the car was “abused and altered,” and that Paul was also “a knowledgeable and sophisticated user,” arguing that he exposed himself to the risks involved in using an altered vehicle.

The 21-year-old daughter of the actor has continued to honor her father while working on the Paul Walker Foundation, also taking a moment on his birthday to organize the foundation’s annual ‘Do Good’ challenge.