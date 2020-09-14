Alec Baldwin supports his wife Hilaria after cruel remarks online

Alec Baldwin supports his wife Hilaria after she received hateful comments online following a photo she posted while breastfeeding, and while there were some nice opinions coming from her followers applauding her mothering, a lot of people criticized the moment, arguing that those types of pictures should be kept in private.

The busy mother-of-five showed the effort that goes into taking care of a child, giving an insight into her personal life, and sharing with her Instagram followers how she has been multitasking the last few days. The bathroom selfie showed Hilaria brushing her teeth and nursing her baby, captioning the post as, “3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking.”

However when the 36-year-old entrepreneur noticed she was receiving hate on social media, she didn’t think about it twice and gave a message to the trolls, declaring that she would block anyone who wanted to spread negative comments or opinions towards her and her family, “I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you.”

Alec seemed to be very proud, as he praised her for being a good mother and defending herself, “I am proud of you that you posted this. The content of this page is determined by you and you alone. And NO ONE has better instincts about the public/private wall than you.”