Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate two-year wedding anniversary

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their second year anniversary as husband and wife, after officially getting married in September 2018 in New York City. The loving couple went on an adorable picnic date on Sunday and took to social media to share the special moment with their followers online.

Justin posted a video on Instagram of Hailey singing “Never Call me” by Jhené Aiko, and captioned it with “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” alongside a selfie outside their home that said “Sunday funday,” while Hailey showed their picnic setup, adding a photo of her basking under the sun, and writing “picnic lady,” as a caption.

The married couple organized a private ceremony last year in South Carolina, following their courthouse wedding the year before, inviting their friends and family during the lavish event. Justin and Hailey first met in 2009, becoming friends and keeping in touch over the years before realizing they were meant to be together.

The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old supermodel are used to living their romance under the public eye, last year the celebrity couple got matching tattoos by Justin’s favorite tattoo artist Dr.Woo, with Hailey getting the word “lover,” in cursive on her neck, and Justin pairing it with a bigger design with the word “forever,” using the same font, in the same place.

The husband and wife also got baptized together earlier this summer, also sharing the beautiful moment on Instagram, as Justin wrote “This was one of the most special moments of my life,“ adding, ”Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”