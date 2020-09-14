Demi Lovato Condemns “Fake” Selena Gomez Tweets From Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato really can’t seem to catch a break, and her latest drama has to do with her fiancé, Max Ehrich and former friend, Selena Gomez .

Over the weekend, some screenshots that allegedly showed Lovato’s fiancé comparing her to Selena Gomez went viral on social media. Now, the “OK Not to Be OK” singer is letting everyone know that the tweets are fake, condemning those who made them for the sake of creating drama.



While Demi didn’t say anything the screenshots explicitly, she posted a series of Instagram Story on Monday that hit on all the points relating to the rumors going around.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s**t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

She continued, “But then I stop and think..it’s hell rude but damn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but we HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s**t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

“So while on the other hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are,” Demi concluded. “But on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”



So, according to Demi, the tweets in question are completely fabricated--plus, there are more important things to worry about.

While these particular tweets may be fake, her fiancé Max’s affinity for Selena Gomez has been verified and well-documented in the past. Still, his past tweets about the Rare Beauty founder mentioned Selena alone--not in comparison to his now-fiancée.

While rumors of their friendship being on the rocks had been swirling for a while, Demi did reveal that she and Selena are “not friends” in a Harper’s Bazaar interview earlier this year. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” she added at the time. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Obviously, Demi is not here for people on the internet trying to let friendships get in between her new relationship.