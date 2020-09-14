Jennifer Lopez put her own spin on the TikTok “WAP” Challenge with a different version of the dance

Jennifer Lopez is not shy to show her love for TikTok . The triple threat loves to partake in the different dance trends on TikTok, such as #WorldOfDanceAgain” challenge, and “JLOTikTok” challenge that were popular on TikTok.

One of the more recent dance challenges taking the TikTok world by storm is the “WAP” challenge,” which is the raunchy dance Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion do in their hit song, “WAP” which came out in early August. The #WAP has over 5 billion views and #WAPChallenge has around 2 billion views on the Gen Z app.

In Lopez’s most recent TikTok video, she adds her own flair to the original “WAP” challenge, where she edited a video of her dancing in her 2019 movie, “Hustlers” to the Cardi B hit. The clip is a dance scene from the movie where JLO played the stripper and ringleader of the group, Ramona.

The 51-year-old used this as an opportunity to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when her movie was released. She captioned her video, “Celebrating ONE YEAR of Hustlers!” Lopez made sure to tag the “WAP Challenge” in the hashtags.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Lopez’s version of the challenge, with comments such as “Jlo did it, trend is over, she wins.” Another fan wrote, “She is 51 and she popped off and has always been a queen. Honestly I wish I could be this amazing,” according to HITC. The actress’s video on TikTok already garnered three million views.

Lopez’s dance scenes from the movie are beyond impressive and obviously quite challenging. On her YouTube page, the actress posted videos that showed behind-the-scenes footage of how hard the 51-year-old trained for the movie. Although Lopez is an incredible dancer, pole dancing looked like no easy feat and it seemed to have taken a toll on JLO’s body at the time.